Pics: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Adorable As She Celebrates Her Birthday With Fans
Sharddha Kapoor turned 36 on 3 March.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor, Shraddha Kapoor turned 36 on Friday, 3 March. The Bollywood actor was quick to celebrate her special day with her fans. She was seen clicking photographs, signing autographs, distributing food and also cutting a few cakes while trying to make the most of her day.
Take a look:
Topics: Shraddha Kapoor
