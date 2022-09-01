ADVERTISEMENT
Shraddha Kapoor to Sonali Bendre: Bollywood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of her beautiful traditional outfit
The country is busy celebrating in all its glory. And Bollywood is also not far behind when it comes to celebrating the auspicious occasion. On Wednesday, actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted offering puja at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. He went on to share some snaps. While Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of her beautiful traditional outfit. Kajol, Sonali Bendre and more shared a glimpse of their lives on this joyous occasion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Kajol Shradda Kapoor Sonali Bendre
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×