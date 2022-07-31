One Dead in Fire on Sets of Luv Ranjan’s Next, Starring Ranbir, Shraddha
A 32-year-old man working on the sets of Luv Ranjan's next lost his life in the fire.
A fire broke out on the sets of director Luv Ranjan’s next film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on Friday, 29 July, according to PTI. The set, located at Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri West also included a Rajshri Productions film set, which was also damaged.
A 32-year-old man, Manish Devashi, working on the sets of Luv Ranjan’s film lost his life in the fire, according to a statement by civic officials to news agency PTI. He was brought dead at Cooper Hospital in Juhu. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary, Federation of Western India Cine Employees, said that another man doing set lighting work on the same set also sustained some injuries.
It is speculated that the fire started in a temporary pandal that was set up using wooden sticks and logs. However, the cause of the fire is still unclear. The fire was doused after five hours with the help of eight fire engines, five water jetties, and other equipment.
Film producer Boney Kapoor, who is set to mark his debut with this film told Bombay Times that only lighting work was being done at the set, and that the shoot was about to begin on Saturday, which has now been delayed.
(With inputs from PTI, Bombay Times).
