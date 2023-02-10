Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Others Dazzle at Sidharth-Kiara Wedding
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7 February.
Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share some photos from the much talked about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding. In the photos, we can see her and Shahid Kapoor posing for the camera. They looked stunning in their respective outfits. She captioned the post as, "Ladkiwale. Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations"
Karan Johar also shared some snaps from the grand wedding as he congratulated his "years" (friends).
