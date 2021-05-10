Shahid Was 'Very Shy' When He Told Me About Mira: Neliima Azeem

Neliima was all praises or her daughter-in-law, and remarked that Mira is a 'very intelligent’, and ‘sensible and balanced. "Of course, she is very pretty and glamorous and beautiful. Along with that, she is somebody who has just struck the balance in our family. She is such a good homemaker and companion. She is so sensible for her age, it is unbelievable how she has adjusted to a film actor’s life," she added.

Further gushing over Mira's abilities as a young mother, she said that the latter is a 'very good friend and companion' to Shahid. Shahid had also earlier talked about Mira becoming a mother at a young age in an interview with Filmfare, "She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with."

The couple got married in 2015 and the ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives. They have two kid, namely, Misha and Zain.