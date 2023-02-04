ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Kiara Advani Waves at Paps as She Leaves for Jaisalmer for Her Wedding
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on Monday, 6 February.
Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on Monday, 6 February. On Saturday, 4 February, Kiara was photographed at a private airport in Mumbai with her family as they left for Jaisalmer for the wedding.
As per reports, the wedding will take place at Suryagarh hotel.
