In Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Others Attend 'Farzi' Screening
Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The screening for Raj & DK's upcoming series Farzi was attended by many from the film industry. From Mira Rajput to Varun Dhawan, all turned up for the screening of the Amazon Prime web series on 9 February 2023.
The show stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. This marks Shahid and Vijay's first time working on a web series. Farzi also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora. Raj & DK had previously worked on the web series The Family Man.
Take a look at who attended the screening:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Shahid Kapoor Saba Azad Farzi
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.