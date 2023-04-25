ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Alia Bhatt Flies Out of Mumbai in No Makeup Look Ahead of Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt will reportedly make her first appearance on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in New York.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stones, which will premiere on Netflix in August this year. According to reports, the actor will also be making her first appearance on the Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

On Monday, 25 April, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport, flying out of the city. She sported a sans-makeup look and wore a casual beige outfit for her journey. Here are some pictures.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt to Mark Her Met Gala Debut Ahead of ‘Heart of Stone’ Release

Alia Bhatt to Mark Her Met Gala Debut Ahead of ‘Heart of Stone’ Release

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Met Gala 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×