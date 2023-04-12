ADVERTISEMENT

Alia Bhatt to Mark Her Met Gala Debut Ahead of ‘Heart of Stone’ Release

Alia Bhatt will reportedly make her Met Gala debut wearing the work of designer Prabal Gurung.

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which is set to premiere on Netflix in August. In the meantime, the actor will reportedly be making her first appearance on the Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.

The theme for this year's Met Gala, commencing on 1 May, is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The German-born couture designer passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

As per a report by Elle India, Alia will mark her debut at the iconic international fashion event wearing the work of designer Prabal Gurung. Previously, Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and Priyanka Chopra made their stunning Met Gala debuts.

As per Elle India, this year's Met Gala will be hosted by Spanish actor Penélope Cruz, while Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, actor-screenwriter Michaela Coel, singer Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will be serving as the official co-chairs of the star-studded night.

Alia's Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles and is directed by Tom Harper. Besides, the actor will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.

