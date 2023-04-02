ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Alia Bhatt & Rashmika Mandanna Ace Famous 'Naatu Naatu' Hook Step

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna performed at the NMACC gala.

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage ablaze with their energetic performance at the Nitu Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, NMACC, gala on Saturday, 1 April. The gorgeous duo danced to the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' and left their fans in complete awe.

In the now-viral video, we can see Alia Bhatt joining Rashmika on stage and dancing to 'Naatu Naatu'. In the end, they both aced the hook step of the chart-busting song.

Take a look at the video here:

Many other stars performed at the event. Including Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh. AP Dhillon also set the stage on fire when he sang some of his popular hits.

Other than the performances, day two of the NMACC gala saw many celebrities from across the globe. From Zendaya to Gigi Hadid, global stars were present at the launch of the NMACC.

Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone were present at the opening ceremony.

