In Pics: Varun-Kriti Launch Their Song 'Thumkeshwari' From 'Bhediya' In Style

Following the trailer release of producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming creature-comedy Bhediya, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the makers launched the film's new song 'Thumkeshwari' in Mumbai, on Friday, 28 October. The lead actors Varun and Kriti, grooved to the beats of their new song on the rooftop of Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Bandra for their fans. They were also accompanied by Amar Kaushik, the director of the film.

Sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur, and Ash King, the peppy song also marks the guest appearance of Shraddha Kapoor as the mysterious woman from Stree.

Bhediya will hit the big screens on 25 November.