Kriti Sanon's First Look From 'Bhediya' Unveiled
The trailer of the film is all set to release on 19 October.
The makers of Bhediya have unveiled the first look posters of Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan characters from the film. Besides the two actors, filmmaker Amar Kaushik's upcoming horror-comedy also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film is all set to release on 19 October.
Taking to social media, Kriti shared her first look from the film as Dr Anika, and wrote, "Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor! (Doctor of wolves) Humans, please visit at your own risk! Bhediya trailer howling tomorrow."
In the poster, Kriti can be seen posing with a syringe in her hand. She's also sporting a short hair look for the first time in a film.
Whereas, Varun Dhawan also shared his first look as a fierce werewolf from the film. Sharing his poster, he wrote on Instagram, Get ready to howl out loud with the Bhediya! #BhediyaTrailer out tomorrow."
The makers had shared another poster of the film on Monday, featuring Varun, Kriti, Abhishek and Deepak.
Bhediya is the third instalment in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. His previous films were Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and Roohi, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.
Bhediya is all set to hit the big screens on 25 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Bhediya
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.