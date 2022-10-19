ADVERTISEMENT

'Bhediya' Trailer: Varun Dhawan Turns Into a Vicious Werewolf

'Bhediya' is slated for its theatrical release on 25 November.

i

Maddock Films' have finally released the trailer of filmmaker Amar Kaushik's upcoming creature-comedy Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles on Wednesday, 19 October. The film is producer Dinesh Vijan's third instalment in the horror-comedy universe after the 2018 film Stree and Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Roohi.

Ahead of the trailer's release, Varun and Kriti unveiled their first looks from the film on Tuesday. While, Varun plays a fierce werewolf in the film, Kriti is all set to play the role of a quirky doctor.

The trailer begins with Varun's character asking why did the werewolf choose to bite him. Kriti responds to him saying that maybe the werewolf wanted to kill him but now that he's bitten, it's his responsibility to use his abilities for good. Some of Varun's superpowers include the ability to hear low sounds and a preference for foul odour over perfume. The trailer also introduces us to Deepak and Abhishek's humorous characters in the film.

Apart from Varun's CGI-aided transformation into a vicious werewolf, the film also features a remix of the popular song 'Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai' from the animated Jungle Book series.

Bhediya is slated for its theatrical release on 25 November.

