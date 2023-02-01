In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan Throws a Lavish Birthday Party For Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a lavish birthday party to celebrate her best friend, Amrita Arora's birthday. The duo who have been friends for a while now had a gala time at the party which was held at Kareena's place. From Malaika Arora to AP Dhillon, all their friends were present at the birthday bash.

Kareena looked stunning in her 'gothic' get up while Amrita stunned in her black ensemble as well.