ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan Throws a Lavish Birthday Party For Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Amrita Arora's birthday party at her house.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a lavish birthday party to celebrate her best friend, Amrita Arora's birthday. The duo who have been friends for a while now had a gala time at the party which was held at Kareena's place. From Malaika Arora to AP Dhillon, all their friends were present at the birthday bash.

Kareena looked stunning in her 'gothic' get up while Amrita stunned in her black ensemble as well.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Here's How Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Celebrated Christmas; See Video

Here's How Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Celebrated Christmas; See Video

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor    Amrita Arora 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×