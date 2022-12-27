Here's How Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Celebrated Christmas; See Video
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated Chirstmas with close friends and family.
Kareena Kapoor Khan had the most adorable reel to share with her fans for this year's Christmas. She celebrated the holidays with Jeh, Taimur and Saif. Taking to social media, Kareena shared a lovely reel of her sons captioning it "Christmas 2022."
In the video we can see, Saif, Kareena Jeh and Taimur. They are all seen singing Christmas carols and both the kids are seen roaming around the room. Other close friends are also part of the short but adorable reel.
Earlier this month, Kareena and Saif hosted a Star Wars-themed pre-birthday bash for Taimur in Mumbai. They also celebrated his birthday in London.
The couple were not part of the annual Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoor's as they were in London. However, Alia-Ranbir and many more attended the famous lunch.
