Here's How Kareena Kapoor Wished Her Son Taimur On His 6th Birthday
'Tim, can you see the ends of the earth? Cause that’s how much I love you,' Kareena Kapoor wrote.
Kareena Kapoor Khan had the most adorable birthday wish for her son Taimur Ali Khan, who celebrates his sixth birthday on 20 December. Taking to social media, Kareena shared some adorable photos of her son and penned a heartfelt note for him.
In one of the pictures, little Taimur can be seen admiring a beautiful sunset by the ocean, in the other, he can be seen singing on his bed and strumming an air guitar in his cute night suit.
Kareena captioned the post, "Tim, can you see the ends of the earth? Cause that’s how much I love you (heart emoji) Keep dreaming my child, chasing sunsets and searching…And ofcourse jumping on our bed making your own music, strumming your air guitar…And when you make your own band…you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? (heart emoji) Happy Birthday Son…#My Tim Tim# Mera beta (my son) #Happy birthday Tim."
Take a look at the post here:
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have currently jetted off to an undisclosed location with their sons Taimur and Jeh to celebrate the special occasion.
A day before Taimur's birthday, Kareena shared another photo of her munchkin enjoying a croissant at a restaurant. Kareena captioned the post, "This family’s love for croissant continues…Going for it…One day to go…Mera Tim Tim ka birthday…(heart emoji)."
Earlier this week, Kareena and Saif hosted a Star Wars-themed pre-birthday bash for Taimur in Mumbai.
Here are some pictures from the party:
