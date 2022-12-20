Here's How Kareena Kapoor Wished Her Son Taimur On His 6th Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan had the most adorable birthday wish for her son Taimur Ali Khan, who celebrates his sixth birthday on 20 December. Taking to social media, Kareena shared some adorable photos of her son and penned a heartfelt note for him.

In one of the pictures, little Taimur can be seen admiring a beautiful sunset by the ocean, in the other, he can be seen singing on his bed and strumming an air guitar in his cute night suit.