Sidhu Moose Wala's Death: AP Dhillon Talks About What Punjabi Artists Deal With

AP Dhillon wrote that Punjabi artists face 'constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy'.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
i

Rapper AP Dhillon opened up about singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab. Dhillon shared a photo of the singer with heartbreak emojis and later he shared a statement about what Punjabi artists have to deal with ‘behind the scenes’.

The statement read, “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love to do.”

“I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better. RIP Sidhu Moose Wala,” Dhillon added.

Several celebrities including Lilly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Kapil Sharma, and Ranveer Singh have expressed their condolences over Sidhu’s passing. Dhillon was in India for his ‘Over the Top- The Takeover Tour’ and performed in 6 cities.

