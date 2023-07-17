ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Serve Fashion Inspiration at Wimbledon

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in style.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The couple served major fashion inspiration at the tournament as they stepped out to watch the Women’s Final.

Sharing a few pictures from the tournament, Nick wrote on Instagram, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my (heart emoji). Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam."

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Wimbledon   Nick Jonas 

