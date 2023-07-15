'I Stand With My Union': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Hollywood Actors' Strike

ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra joins actors like Margot Robbie and Matt Damon who are supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike.

For the first time in 43 years, the Hollywood actor's union, SAG-AFTRA has gone on strike. Notable actors like Matt Damon, Margot Robbie and others supported the union's fight for a fair compensation for their labour.

Joining the bevy of actors, writers, directors and several other Hollywood biggies, is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a poster of the strike with the caption, "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow."

Take a look:

Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra's upcoming project, also starring John Cena, had to be halted during its shooting stage, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. As a member of the union, Priyanka will not be filming for any movie or TV project in any part of the world until a new deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP can be reached, and the actors’ strike ends.

