'I Stand With My Union': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Hollywood Actors' Strike

For the first time in 43 years, the Hollywood actor's union, SAG-AFTRA has gone on strike. Notable actors like Matt Damon, Margot Robbie and others supported the union's fight for a fair compensation for their labour.
Joining the bevy of actors, writers, directors and several other Hollywood biggies, is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a poster of the strike with the caption, "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow."
Take a look:
Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra's upcoming project, also starring John Cena, had to be halted during its shooting stage, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. As a member of the union, Priyanka will not be filming for any movie or TV project in any part of the world until a new deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP can be reached, and the actors’ strike ends.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)