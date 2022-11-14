ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Abhishek, Jaya Bachchan & Others Attend Rakesh Kumar's Prayer Meet
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Kumar passed away on 10 November.
Veteran filmmaker and writer Rakesh Kumar passed away on 10 November, after his prolonged battle with cancer. A prayer meet was held by his family on Sunday, 13 November in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and director Indra Kumar among others arrived at the prayer meet to their last respects to the veteran.
Take a look at some pictures here:
