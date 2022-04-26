Abhishek Bachchan On Lack of New Ideas in Bollywood & Success of South Films

He went on to add, “I understand why you might ask because currently, these films (KGF 2, Pushpa and RRR) are doing so well. But they have always done well. Our films have done well in South. It is not a new phenomenon. We are part of a large family. So, the exchange of content is bound to happen. The exchange doesn’t happen because there is a dearth of ideas in a certain industry. It is a choice we make as a creator. So, I don’t agree with that”

He also didn’t understand the term “pan-Indian”, stating, “I don’t believe in this term. What does that even mean? Do we use this for any other industry? Not at all. We are a large cinema-going population and we love our cinema. It has never mattered which language it has been made in…”



When asked about the innumerable Bollywood remakes of South films evidencing the dearth of fresh content, he added, “Not at all. Why would you say that? Are you telling me that Hindi films are not being remade in the South? That is an unfair question because no matter what you say the answer comes out defensive. We all are part of the Indian film industry. We might work in different languages, but we are part of the same industry. We all cater to the same audience. It is not entirely fair to label any film industry. Films in Hindi or any languages have always been remade. It is not a new phenomenon. There has always been an exchange (of content) all the time. Nothing wrong in that..."



Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi, which was released on Netflix and JioCinema on April 7. The film also starred Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.