Filmmaker Rakesh Kumar Passes Away; Amitabh Bachchan Writes, 'Morose Is the Day'
Rakesh Kumar directed Mr. Natwarlal, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.
Veteran filmmaker and actor Rakesh Kumar passed away on 10 November in Mumbai after a battle with cancer, Times of India reported.
Kumar’s family shared an obituary note with the media that read, “In loving memory of Rakesh Kumar, October 18, 1941 - November 10, 2022. Please join us for a prayer meet On Sunday, November 13, At Banquet, The Celebration Sports Club, Garden No.5, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W). TIME: 4PM – 5PM With Gratitude, Usha Sharma & Lakshay Kumar, Neha & Karan Sharma (sic).”
Rakesh Kumar is known for films like Mr. Natwarlal, Do Aur Do Paanch, Yaarana, and Dil Tujhko Diya. Actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartfelt note, mourning Kumar’s demise, on his blog.
The actor wrote, "Morose is the day... for another colleague has left us and me in particular… Rakesh Sharma , first AD to Prakash Mehra on ZANJEER .. then independent director for other PM (Prakash Mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country) films... and singularly - Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al... and such great camaraderie on sets and elsewhere, socially, during events and Holi.”
He added, “One by one they all leave... But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget... his sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth... and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety.”
"A most affable and kind-hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral... for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh!”Amitabh Bachchan, Actor
“You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered,” Bachchan concluded.
