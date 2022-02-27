Shabana Azmi Highlights Niece's Traumatic Experience With Ola as 'Unacceptable'
Shabana Azmi complains about Ola's service on Twitter, highlights niece's bad experience.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to share her niece Meghna Vishwakarma's traumatic experience with a taxi service. "My 21-yr-old niece had a horrific experience with Ola Cabs. Totally unacceptable," read Azmi's tweet which also had a link to Meghna's Facebook post in which she had elaborately described her ordeal.
Meghna had allegedly hired a cab to reach a destination in Mumbai, but was asked to get off the cab mid-way, late at night by the driver, leaving her stranded on the road late in the night.
"My Ola ride from Lower Parel to Andheri West - The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he’d reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. His name is Mustakin Khan +91 9xxxxxxxxx. Please help, this is unacceptable Ola," said Meghna's Facebook post.
Ola's support group responded to Azmi's tweet and assured her that the incident was being looked into.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.