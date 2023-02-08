ADVERTISEMENT

Govinda, Suniel Shetty Attend Ramesh Taurani's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Raveena Taurani and Apoorva Kumar recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Raveena Taurani, the daughter of veteran film producer Ramesh Taurani, recently tied the knot with Apoorva Kumar in an intimate wedding ceremony. On Tuesday, 7 February, the producer hosted a star-studded wedding reception for the newlyweds in Mumbai. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, Govinda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiran Rao among many others.

Here, take a look:

Also Read

'We Seek Your Blessings': Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Tie the Knot

'We Seek Your Blessings': Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Tie the Knot

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×