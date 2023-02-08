Govinda, Suniel Shetty Attend Ramesh Taurani's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Raveena Taurani, the daughter of veteran film producer Ramesh Taurani, recently tied the knot with Apoorva Kumar in an intimate wedding ceremony. On Tuesday, 7 February, the producer hosted a star-studded wedding reception for the newlyweds in Mumbai. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty, Govinda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kiran Rao among many others.

