'We Seek Your Blessings': Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Tie the Knot
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in the presence of their friends and family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
After several years of dating, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot on Tuesday, 7 February. The Shershaah co-stars got married in an intimate ceremony amidst their friends and family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
The couple took to social media to share some pictures from their big day. They captioned the post "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead"
Here, take a look at them:
