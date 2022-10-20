Pics: Vicky-Katrina, Varun Dhawan, Others Attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash

On Wednesday (19 October), Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani held a Diwali party for his industry friends. On the illustrious guest list were big names like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and more - all dressed in their finest traditional attires. You can check out the pictures from the evening here.