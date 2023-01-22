ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya & KL Rahul's Wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot on 23 January.

i

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has confirmed that his daughter, actor Athiya, and cricketer KL Rahul are getting married on Monday, 23 January. After speculations for days, this is the first official confirmation coming from the family. The wedding will take place at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair.

On Sunday, Suniel told photojournalists that he will bring the newlyweds out on Monday for photos.

Watch the video:

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for a few years, but they had kept their relationship hush-hush for the longest time. They first appeared together in public during Ahan Shetty’s film, Tadap’s premiere, in 2021. Since then they have been sharing many romantic photographs together on their official Instagram pages.

