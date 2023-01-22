Watch: Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya & KL Rahul's Wedding

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has confirmed that his daughter, actor Athiya, and cricketer KL Rahul are getting married on Monday, 23 January. After speculations for days, this is the first official confirmation coming from the family. The wedding will take place at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair.

On Sunday, Suniel told photojournalists that he will bring the newlyweds out on Monday for photos.

Watch the video: