Ahan Shetty Shares Gorgeous Photos From Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Wedding
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among friends and family on 23 January.
Ahan Shetty took to Instagram on 31 January to share some photos from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities. He shared some photos of himself and some other photos with his friends and family.
Athiya and KL tied the knot on 23 January at Athiya's Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their friends and family. The couple is reportedly going to hold a grand reception soon.
Check out the new photos here:
