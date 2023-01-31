ADVERTISEMENT

Ahan Shetty Shares Gorgeous Photos From Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among friends and family on 23 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ahan Shetty took to Instagram on 31 January to share some photos from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities. He shared some photos of himself and some other photos with his friends and family.

Athiya and KL tied the knot on 23 January at Athiya's  Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their friends and family. The couple is reportedly going to hold a grand reception soon.

Check out the new photos here:

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Pics: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Dance Their Hearts Out at Pre-Wedding Festivities

Pics: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Dance Their Hearts Out at Pre-Wedding Festivities

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×