ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Dance Their Hearts Out at Pre-Wedding Festivities

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among friends and family on 23 January.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to social media on Sunday, 29 January, to share some more stunning photos from their pre-wedding festivities. The couple shared some memorable pictures from their Mehendi ceremony, where they can be seen dancing their hearts out.

Athiya and KL tied the knot on 23 January at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their friends and family. As per reports, the Shetty family will soon host a grand reception party for their industry friends after the ongoing IPL season ends.

Here are some unseen photos from the couple's pre-wedding celebration:

Also Read

Athiya Shetty Shares Unseen Photos From Her Pre-Wedding Ceremonies With KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty Shares Unseen Photos From Her Pre-Wedding Ceremonies With KL Rahul

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Athiya Shetty   KL Rahul   Suniel Shetty 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×