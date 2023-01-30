Pics: Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul Dance Their Hearts Out at Pre-Wedding Festivities
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among friends and family on 23 January.
Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took to social media on Sunday, 29 January, to share some more stunning photos from their pre-wedding festivities. The couple shared some memorable pictures from their Mehendi ceremony, where they can be seen dancing their hearts out.
Athiya and KL tied the knot on 23 January at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their friends and family. As per reports, the Shetty family will soon host a grand reception party for their industry friends after the ongoing IPL season ends.
Here are some unseen photos from the couple's pre-wedding celebration:
