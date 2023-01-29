ADVERTISEMENT

Athiya Shetty Shares Unseen Photos From Her Pre-Wedding Ceremonies With KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among friends and family on 23 January.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are keeping their fans glued to social media by sharing stunning pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Athiya and Rahul, who started dating in 2019, tied the knot on Monday, 23 January. The wedding took place at Athiya's actor-father Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, in the presence of their close friends and family.

On 28 January, Athiya shared some more photos from the wedding festivities. Here, take a look:

    Athiya is surrounded by her friends as they celebrate the pre-wedding festivities.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    Athiya and her mother, Mana Shetty, perform a ritual for the pre-wedding ceremony.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    Athiya's picture from her pre-wedding ceremonies.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    Athiya and KL Rahul share a hug.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

    Athiya looked stunning in a golden-pink saree paired with matching statement jewellery.

    (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

