Weak CMs v Strong CMs: Why BJP Will Have to Rework Regional Political Strategies

The election results in Karnataka are further evidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party is losing ground in the states and that there is something fundamentally wrong with its electoral strategy for assembly elections.

With a Prime Minister as popular as Narendra Modi at the helm, a vast organization across the states, and a machinery to win elections, how could the BJP's state-centric political strategy be flawed?

The answer lies within the state's leadership. Multiple election studies have revealed that when it comes to state elections, people vote on state-related issues and not on larger political issues.