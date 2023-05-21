Fiscal Health Performance Holds Key To Congress’ Welfare Promises In Karnataka

As the newly elected Congress government takes the power of the State Legislative in Karnataka under the chief ministership of Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the fulfillment of five poll promises/guarantees is likely to be the new government’s top fiscal welfare priority.

What were the five guarantees promised by the Congress Party in the state?

1. Gruha Lakshmi: The scheme aims to provide two thousand rupees a month to every woman head of a house. "We are keeping money in the hands of women to ensure that they're in control and charge of their own life,” says the party manifesto.

2. Yuva Nidhi: This scheme aims to provide support to the Youth of Karnataka for two years by paying ₹3000 to unemployed graduates and ₹1500 to unemployed diploma holders every month.

3. Anna Bhagya: Under this scheme, 10 kgs of rice will be provided per person per month to BPL families.

4. Gruha Jyoti: This scheme promises to provide 200 units of free electricity for every single household in the state.

5. Sakhi Programme: This scheme aims to provide free bus tickets for women to travel around Karnataka.