Karnataka Loss to Dent BJP in 2024? What Can Congress Learn? 11 Key Answers

The Congress registered a massive victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, a mandate that the party itself might not have expected. While the sweeping mandate gives a boost to the party's morale with Assembly elections due in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana later this year, does it really signify winds of change ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

There are several key questions that arise out of the Congress' victory:

Will the mandate have an effect on the 2024 elections?

What lessons can both BJP and Congress learn from the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh results?

Can PM Modi's popularity charm voters on issues of the state?

Did Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra play any role in the recent elections?

The Quint caught up with Prof Sanjay Kumar, Co-Director of Lokniti, a Research Programme at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). Prof Kumar answered 11 key questions to put into perspective the role that the Congress' victory in Karnataka may or may not play in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the lessons that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could learn from its loss.