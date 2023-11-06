Qatar: It is Diplomacy Over Anything Else That Might Get Our Navy Officers Home

The presence of Indian workers in the Gulf is a win-win situation for both India and the host countries. They build the cities, the roads, and the other comforts in the Gulf and earn enough to build their own dream homes back in India.

India built up its foreign exchange reserves from their remittances. But with such a large number of Indians in the Gulf, it is only natural that some of them occasionally get entangled in legal and criminal issues.

But compared to the situation in India, the Indians in the Gulf are much more disciplined because the legal system there is ruthless and retribution is swift.

On the whole, however, Indians in the Gulf region are dedicated and lawful and that is one of the reasons why Indians are preferred over other nationalities.