'Had No Access To Anything Classified': On Qatar's Death Sentence to 8 Indians

The Indian government said last week that it is exploring all legal options after a court in Qatar sentenced eight former Indian naval officers to death on charges of espionage. The Indian men were arrested on 30 August 2022 by Qatar's intelligence agency, on charges of spying for Israel.

The Indian officers were accused of working to obtain information that would help Israel in taking forward a secret, high-tech programme to build Italian mini-submarines for the Israeli navy.

The eight Indians were employed by a private company called Al Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services. This was providing, amongst other things, security solutions and training to Qatari security agencies.