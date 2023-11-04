India’s Options for Diplomatic Protection of Nationals at the ICJ in Qatar Case

India-Qatar relations have been strained ever since a Qatari Court of First Instance sentenced eight Indian nationals to death on charges of espionage. The fact that these individuals were formerly members of the Indian Navy has made the case one of high priority for the Indian government.

In the week following the breaking of this news, much has been written about the legal and diplomatic options available to the Indian government – including both domestic (in the Qatari legal system) and international.

Also in the news is the consular access that the Indian government requested on several occasions for these eight individuals. Consular access essentially means that the country of nationality of the foreign prisoners (India, in the case of the prisoners in Qatar) is given the opportunity to communicate with the prisoners, check on their welfare, arrange for their legal representation, etc.