Qatar's Jails Have 696 Indians, But Which Country's Prisons Have Most Indians?

In case of the former Indian Navy personnel facing death penalty in Qatar, India's foreign ministry has called the judgement "shocking". The MEA said that it would not comment given the "confidential nature of proceedings" but assured that it would contest the judgment.

According to S Jaishankar's response in the Parliament in July 2023, “Indian Missions/Posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation/ alleged violation of local laws. As soon as the information about the detention/arrest of an Indian national is received by an Indian Mission/Post, it immediately gets in touch with the local Foreign Office and other concerned local authorities to get consular access to the detained/arrested Indian national to ascertain the facts of the case, confirm his or her Indian nationality and ensure his or her welfare.”