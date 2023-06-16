Explained: The Link Between Manipur's Poppy Cultivation and Ethnic Clashes

But why has there been a proliferation of poppy cultivation?

Manipur has a geographical proximity to the “Golden Triangle” region, which includes Laos, Thailand and Myanmar – a hotbed of drug trafficking and a major drug route.

Subir Bhaumik, in his book Troubled Periphery: Crisis of India’s Northeast, blamed the "Burmese drug lords" behind the poppy cultivation.

“The Burmese drug lords are encouraging tribal farmers to plant poppies. Unless these new plantations are promptly destroyed and gainful agricultural alternatives provided to the farmers, the India-Burma border will soon be dotted with poppy fields feeding the processing plants in western Burma," he wrote.

He noted that a rebel-druglord nexus is emerging the northeast in "a repeat of the Colombian scenario."

However, this is far more complicated.

Paolienlal Haokip, the BJP MLA from Saikot in Churachandpur district, pointed out that there is no church or civil society organisation in the hills that endorses poppy cultivation.

“All groups have issued advisories against such cultivation. It is the big investors from the valley who are the kingpins of this trade,” The Hindu quoted him as saying.

“It is easier to cultivate poppy with other crops. Moreover, farmers are driven to cultivate poppy in these areas due to the prevalent poverty, which can be attributed to decades of armed conflicts, insurgency, and ethnic violence that have crippled the state,” Lily Sangpui, a PhD scholar at the Department of Social Work, University of Mizoram, explained to The Quint.

Sangpui further explained that the cultivation of poppy acts like a “magic potion”.

“The cultivation of food crops alone are not enough in meeting the needs of rural tribal households. Under these conditions, people struggle to survive and vie for a better source of income. And poppy cultivation gives them that,” she elaborated.

And it is not just rewarding in terms of money and food security. It provides free access to credit/loans as well, Sangpui explained.

“We interviewed one poppy farmer and he told me that people do not hesitate to lend money to such farmers as they know that it will bring good yields from selling their crop (poppy).”