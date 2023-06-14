Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Eigijang Village, At Least 13 Killed

Later, medical assistance was sought for the injured, with approximately 10 individuals sustaining serious injuries. They were promptly transferred to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

The deceased victims were transferred to the mortuary at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), where authorities are working tirelessly to identify and notify the families affected by this horrific incident.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue and the full extent of the casualties becomes clear.

Manipur has been engulfed in violence between the Meitei Hindus and the tribal Kukis since 3 May.

(This is a developing story.)