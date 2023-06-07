Manipur | 'Scared To Step Out': Father of 7-Yr-Old Boy Burnt Alive in Ambulance

A seven-year-old tribal boy, who was injured by a bullet when he was in an Assam Rifles relief camp, was burnt alive in Imphal on the evening of Sunday, 4 June, along with his Meitei mother and another relative, when the ambulance carrying them was waylaid by a mob and set on fire.

The deceased have been identified as Tonsing Hangsing (7), his mother Meena Hangsing (45), who was a Meitei Christian married to a Kuki, and their relative Lydia Lourembam (37), also a Meitei Christian.

Joshua Hangsing, the child's father, said he is still waiting for the police to contact him and is yet to receive their bodies.