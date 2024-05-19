Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his piece for The Economic Times, Indrajit Hazra nostalgically reflects on his experiences with the video game 'Wolfenstein 3D' and its impact on his life. He recounts the thrill and immersive experience of playing the game in the 1990s and explores the psychological appeal of first-person shooter (FPS) games, referencing theories from behavioral science about autonomy, relatedness, and competence. The piece concludes with the author's renewed excitement to revisit the game with 'Wolfenstein: The New Order', and the joy it brings in the context of modern life and gaming culture.