Lok Sabha Elections: What Do Voters Say About 'Raebareli ka Rahul Gandhi'?

In Raebareli, amid a few BJP flags, you see 'Raebareli Ka Rahul' posters in almost every nook and corner.

"Rahul Gandhi will win with over 4 Lakh votes this time because this is Gandhi's land and here, janta election ladti hain, (Public fights the polls)." says Krishna, a bike repair shop owner.

This was the sentiment that by and large, reverberated through the lanes of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh which is going to polls in the fifth phase on 20 May. The Quint travelled to Raebareli — a strong Congress bastion for two decades to understand which way is the public leaning towards? What are their biggest issues and what do they think of BJP's electoral fight?

Right across Krishna's shop, is an office of the BJP's local unit.

"Ever since the BJP's karyalaya opened here, media comes only goes to them and speaks to their 20 people and that's it. Ask shop-owners, the general public then you might find out a something," Krishna says.