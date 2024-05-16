Prabir Purkayastha Released: Why an Institution Must Insist on Procedure

Prabir Purkayastha's release is a useful reminder that institutional pushback against patent illegality — howsoever routine it may appear to be — goes a long way in upholding the rule of law.

On the morning of 15 May, the Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of the NewsClick founder and editor, who, till yesterday, had already endured more than seven months of incarceration for alleged offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). A legal culture which genuinely values the ideals of liberty and due process would lament seven months of incarceration without trial. In India, however, Purkayastha's ‘early’ release left many surprised.