YouTube vs WhatsApp: Digital Mavericks Are Testing Dubious Election Narratives

Social media is playing an increasing role in the dissemination of both information and disinformation to the people. But this time, nearly all major parties are tech-savvy and employ memes, tweets and posts that play up their positions and mock the rivals.

What is less noticed is that beyond official parties and the old/mainstream media, random podcasters, tweeters (users of the digital platform X, formerly Twitter), YouTubers and other digital mavericks, besides independent media brands, are influencing public opinion. They sometimes dwarf mainstream media news and bland reportage by often analysing or juxtaposing news with views in a manner that challenges loud narratives. They seem to be even setting the agenda in some instances.

The Dhruv Rathee phenomenon is the biggest of them all, but that is not the only point. Other digital-age agents, whatever their ideological or political affiliations, financial muscle or party link, are also part of a discourse that is increasingly providing viewpoints that blur propaganda, if not counter it.