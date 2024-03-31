Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Tavleen Singh, in The Indian Express, writes that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins a third term, it could be because his vision of the future is that of a developed India by 2047.

She writes, "As the general elections approach nearer, he (Modi) repeats this more and more because he senses that voters find the idea inspirational. If Rahul Gandhi looks as if he is unlikely to prevent the Congress Party from losing a third general election, it is because during his recently ended Nyaya Yatra, he has talked mostly about poverty and caste. Indians at the bottom of the heap are those he hopes to appeal to, but they already know more about degradation and poverty than he ever will."