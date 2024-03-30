Varun Gandhi's Endless Roller Coaster Ride

Although she lost from Pilibhit to the BJP in the mid-term polls that followed after the shambolic fall of the Janata Dal government, she would win back the constituency in four successive elections before handing it over to her son Varun who she had introduced to her constituents at the age of 19 as her political heir. The youngest Gandhi in politics took to it like a duck to water. Bolstered by joining the BJP along with his mother, Varun in 2004 his entry to Parliament in the 2009 elections was spectacular getting nearly 420,000 votes more than both Gandhis in the Congress, his aunt Sonia and cousin Rahul and even more than his own mother. Interestingly his victory margin over his nearest rival was 10,000 votes more than the one that Rajiv Gandhi had scored over Maneka in 1984.

Varun’s political stature in the BJP grew in leaps and bounds with many senior leaders including Lal Kishan Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and Rajnath Singh secretly thrilled at what they felt was a huge political catch from the Gandhi dynasty. In fact, in 2013 he was made the youngest-ever national general secretary of the BJP pushing up his aspirations even further. He had already made a mark in charging up young workers in his constituency and slowly extending his influence to other parts of Uttar Pradesh as well.