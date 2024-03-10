Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In this article for The New Indian Express, senior journalist Prabhu Chawla explores the challenges facing regional parties in the country, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The article delves into the significance of regional political parties in the general elections, emphasising the pivotal role they play in shaping India's political landscape. The article discusses the increasing prominence of regional parties and their leaders, who have emerged as formidable players in national politics and how there is a need for them to now prioritise strategic alliances and popular support to secure electoral success.