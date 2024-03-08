Policy Changes for Indian Women: Reforming Growth Story and Care Economy

International Women's Day (IWD) celebrated globally focuses on recognising women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. The United Nations has decided this year's theme as "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress" – aimed at tackling economic disempowerment.

The campaign theme for the same year is "Inspire Inclusion." Through this campaign, the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society is emphasised. Also, the campaign theme underscores the crucial role of inclusion in achieving gender equality.

How does this theme (and the significance of the day) measure up in context of looking at and studying the socio-economic conditions of women (from an intersectional lens) in India today?