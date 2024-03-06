NCW Chief Rekha Sharma's Misogyny Behind the Pretence of Nationalism

Does it defame India to say that gendered violence is a real problem in Indian society, needing attention and change? Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of India’s National Commission for Women (a statutory body that advises the Government on policy matters affecting women), says so.

In the wake of the gangrape of a Spanish woman in Dumka (Jharkhand), US-based writer and journalist David Josef Volodzko had, in a post on X, flagged widespread sexual violence against women travelling to India as a “real problem in Indian society,” adding that despite India being one of his “favourite places in the world,” he advised his female friends “not to travel to India alone.”

Taking offence at this post, Sharma posted, “Did you ever report the incident to Police? If not than you are totally an irresponsible person. Writing only on social media and defaming whole country is not good choice.”