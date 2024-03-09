'See You In Elections': As Govt Quashes Ladakh's Demands Again, Leaders Respond

“The people of Ladakh are angry. They feel betrayed," Magsaysay Award Winner Educationist Sonam Wangchuk told The Quint following New Delhi's dismissal of the demands of those from his land.

Wangchuk – who is on a 21-day long fast extendable till death in support of the Ladakhis at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Memorial stupa in Leh –maintained that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had decided not to fulfill their promises, the people would also not "bow down” before them and carry on with their protests.

"The way they (Government) were delaying the process is evident that they were in no mood to address our demands,” Wangchuk said. Adding, “It was in BJP’s manifesto in 2019 Lok Sabha elections that they will provide sixth schedule to the region but they ditched them."

While leading a rally in the Leh district along with prominent figures such as Nawang Dorje Lacrook from the Leh Apex Body, Wangchuk said they are ready to face anything but won’t step back.

“We will reach out to every citizen of the country and the political parties for support,” he told The Quint. adding “People are angry and this will reflect in the upcoming elections”